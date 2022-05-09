Rudy Gobert Fires Back At Shaq: NBA World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rudy Gobert has clapped back at Shaq after he said he wouldn't be able to guard him.

Gobert responded on Instagram and said that he "would lock his ass up" if he ever played against him.

O'Neal is one of the best centers in NBA history so this would be a tall order for Gobert. For O'Neal's career, he averaged a little over 23 points per game and nearly 11 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the floor.

Shaq would also have a massive height advantage on Gobert.

The NBA world thinks there's no chance Gobert would be able to guard Shaq.

This seems like a match that would be over before it even began. Gobert really doesn't have any advantage over Shaq other than the fact that he's a lot younger right now.

If this match does happen in the future, there would be no shortage of storylines, that's for sure.