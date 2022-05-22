Rules Official Telling Golfers To Play Faster At PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The PGA Championship is reaching its conclusion Sunday. While some golf fans won't want the action to end at Southern Hills Country Club, not everyone shares that patience.

As noted by Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport, a tournament official warned Matt Fitzpatrick to pick up the pace during the event's fourth day. Fitzpatrick promptly pointed the finger and Mito Pereira.

Formerly in the lead, Pereira is now tied with Cameron Young for the top spot after bogeying on the 12th hole. The world's 61st-ranked golfer is looking to secure his first-ever major title.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, has also struggled Sunday. He's dropped into a tie for fifth place at 3-under with four bogeys and one birdie so far in the final round. Yet he's still in striking distance in the back nine.

With the stakes so high, neither Pereira nor Fitzpatrick will want to rush their final swings in Tulsa, Oklahoma.