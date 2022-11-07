Ruling Made In Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy's Lawsuit

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A ruling has reportedly been made in the defamation lawsuit filed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy, who founded Barstool Sports, which has since been acquired by Penn National Gaming, filed a lawsuit against Insider, Inc. for their story on his alleged sexual misconduct with young women.

On Monday, the lawsuit was reportedly thrown out.

"David Portnoy's defamation lawsuit against Insider Inc has been DISMISSED by a federal judge," Jacob Shamsian reported on Monday.

Portnoy had originally filed the lawsuit back in February, according to reports.

Barstool Sports was originally bought by The Chernin Group more than five years ago. They were later acquired by Penn National Gaming, a casino company, which now goes by Penn Entertainment.