Rumor: Phil Jackson Is Leaning 1 Way With LeBron James

Phil Jackson and LeBron James have a history. And now with the legendary former coach reportedly in Jeanie Buss' ear, it's possible that Jackson wants the King out of Tinseltown.

Per longtime Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke:

I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded. I’ve just heard that. … I do know that Phil would like to keep Westbrook and try to make it work with him.

It's been said that Jackson, along with the Rambis family has wielded huge influence within the Lakers organization due their close relationship with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

Currently, the 11-time champion is assisting Los Angeles in its latest coaching search. And while Phil Jackson's success on the sideline can't be questioned, his front office resume is horrifying.

While, yes, many members of the Knicks front office have failed; Jackson's 39 months with his former team live in infamy. As he found a way to make an already struggling franchise descend even further.

Now, despite coming off one of the greatest seasons of any 37-year-old in NBA history, it's possible Jackson wants to move off LeBron James in favor failed experiment Russell Westbrook.

And while the Lakers problems this season can't be solely placed on Westbrook, it's clear that things just didn't work out for him in LA.

These latest rumors just add to what already projects to be a tough offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers.