Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years.

Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.

“I’ve been hearing rumblings that the franchise could be sold in the next couple of years, from people who should know things,” Francesa said.

Elite Sports New York wrote about Tannenbaum's reaction:

Tannenbaum said he believes the apparent rumors are “probably nonsense.” He added he felt the Johnson family was always all-in during his time in the front office. And Francesa said he does not understand why anyone would sell an NFL team given how profitable a business it is.

The Denver Broncos recently sold for $4.65 billion to Walmart heir Rob Walton.

It's fair to wonder what the Jets - in the New York market - could fetch on the open market.