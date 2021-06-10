Rumors Swirling About Possible Gardner Minshew Trade

The No. 1 overall selection of Trevor Lawrence has brought the Gardner Minshew QB1 era to a close in Jacksonville. As a result, the mustachioed quarterback could be on his way out this offseason.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jermey Fowler, Minshew “wants a chance to compete for a starting job” — something he certainly won’t have with the Jaguars. The now-backup QB also missed OTAs earlier this week, further indicating his distancing relationship with the team.

While he may not be a star option, there’s certainly a market for a QB like Minshew around the league.

In his reports, Fowler noted that the San Francisco 49ers were interested in dealing for Minshew before trading up in the draft to select No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

One inside league source reportedly told Fowler that a deal for Minshew would likely involve a fifth or sixth-round pick.

Through 12 starts in his rookie season back in 2019, Minshew posted some solid numbers — logging 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Dealing with a fractured thumb in 2020, the young QB saw more of a struggle this past season — recording 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight starts (1-7).

If Minshew is traded sometime this offseason, Lawrence’s backup unit would consist of CJ Beathard and Jake Luton.