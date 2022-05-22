Runner Died After Crossing Finish Line At Half Marathon Today

A very scary situation went down at the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday when one runner died after finishing the race, with 15 others being hospitalized.

The man was not identified. But according to NYPD, he was 30-years-old and suffered possible cardiac arrest around 9 AM. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Per the New York Road Runners Club, the man in question collapsed after crossing the finish line. One officer, said four other collapsed in similar fashion the New York Post says.

22,000 runners participated in this year's marathon, in what could be described as unseasonably warm conditions for the New York area. It was reportedly already touching 70 degrees with very high humidity at the time of his collapse.

With that same officer quoted as saying, “Maybe an organizer or health official should have called it."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time such circumstances have happened at this event. Back in 2014, a 26-year-old man died in similar fashion.

One race participant called the race exhausting, especially given Saturday's elements:

It was brutal. As a back of the pack runner, that last five miles were really rough. There’s just no shade anywhere. It was definitely one of those days where you have to slow down. With the humidity and once the sun came out, forget about it. It’s a recipe for disaster.

This was the first Brooklyn Half Marathon since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.