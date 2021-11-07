Russell Westbrook Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Play

The Russell Westbrook era in Los Angeles hasn’t gotten off to the best start.

Los Angeles is 5-5 on the season, which isn’t an awful record, but the Lakers were surely expecting more from the team given its roster.

Westbrook, who was traded from Washington to Los Angeles this offseason, is averaging 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The point guard is shooting just 41.8 percent from the floor and averaging nearly 5 turnovers per game.

Westbrook recently opened up about his struggles this season.

“If you just kinda look back and you see the last three or four years, I’ve always been on new teams, so I’m just kind like figuring out the best way to better play,” Westbrook admitted.

“The good part about it is I’m so blessed and thankful that I can do so many different things on the floor, that I can do whatever, with anybody. I can play with anybody. And I’m very comfortable with that.”

He added: “But also I take a lot of pride, and I take a lot of just energy and effort to make sure I can be the best I can be with the guys we have on this team and make the best of this situation.”

Westbrook spent the past two seasons in Houston and Washington, respectively. He requested a trade from the Wizards this offseason and landed with the Lakers.