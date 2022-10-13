Russell Westbrook Explains What Happens During Viral Video

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

During Wednesday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, two separate videos of Russell Westbrook started going viral.

In one of the videos, Westbrook appeared to be snubbing the Lakers' pre-game huddle. He was by the Lakers bench, instead of on the floor with his teammates.

On Thursday afternoon, reporters asked Westbrook about the viral video.

"Yeah, uh, it's really weird," he said. "In pregame I've been doing that since...I've been in the league for years, man. They just cut the video and obviously the internet is gonna take it and run with whatever they need to run with. I've been doing the same ritual since I've been in the league."

Another video showed Lakers guard Patrick Beverley trying to have a brief huddle during the game. Every Laker on the floor joined, except for Westbrook.

He had a reason for that as well.

"As far as the other video I was actually talking to the coaches and they cut that video in half as well," he said. "I was talking to the coaches about a missed coverage."

It seems much was made about nothing over the past 24 hours.