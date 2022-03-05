Last offseason the Lakers tried to find a third star to play along LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sending key contributors Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

However, since arriving in his home city, it’s been clear that LA can’t find a way to square the Westbrook circle. It doesn’t help that LeBron and AD dealt with injuries early, but the Lakers coaching staff just hasn’t been able to integrate the nine-time All-Star into the lineup.

And now according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, Russ has shown “defiance” in regards to a potential role change with the Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook has reportedly shown “defiance” with regard to changing his role on the Lakers (via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/3gZptp6M0s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2022

Saying it’s near “impossible” that Westbrook returns to the Lakers next season.

NBA Twitter was all over the reports.

“If bro couldn’t be a winning player with LeBron James in his hometown then it’s just never happening,” one user pointed out.

If bro couldn’t be a winning player with LeBron James in his hometown then it’s just never happening https://t.co/O6evo58F2g — justyn 🎥 (@justynfrutiz) March 5, 2022

“Vogel looked at Westbrook and said yeah he finna be our Klay Thompson,” another user tweeted.

Vogel looked at Westbrook and said yeah he finna be our klay thompson https://t.co/88l5RD0nXy — KD&DK (@GotRatiodByKD) March 5, 2022

“This is why you trade whatever to get rid of him @ the trade deadline PELINKA!!!” a Lakers fan exclaimed.

This is why you trade whatever to get rid of him @ the trade deadline PELINKA!!! https://t.co/uu072WOusW — Lakers talk (@Lakeshowtalk1) March 5, 2022

“He gone be out of the league soon with that mindset,” another replied.

He gone be out of the league soon with that mindset https://t.co/pFKEAtM9Fy — Ke 🔑 (@KeReturns) March 5, 2022

The NBA world had high hopes for the Lakers when they acquired Russell Westbrook, Marc Gasol and Carmelo Anthony. But as it stands, Los Angeles is 27-35 and on the outside looking in of the play-in.