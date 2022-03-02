The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Russell Westbrook Likely Heading Elsewhere This Summer: Fans React

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

With the way his first season with the Lakers has gone so far, it should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles franchise is expected to move on from Russell Westbrook at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to reports from Bleacher Report on Wednesday, Westbrook and the Lakers have mutual interest in finding the point guard a new home this summer.

Quite a few Lakers fans are pleased with this news.

“LETS GOOOO,” one wrote.

“Lol gotta make this happen… he’s really unplayable outside of his contract,” another said.

Others are wondering where that next landing spot will be — especially considering his massive contract. Westbrook is set to make more than $47 million this coming season.

“Cool but who has interest in taking that contract?” one fan asked.

“If he wants to, I think he would be an interesting fit in Dallas, Toronto, and New Orleans,” another wrote.

Despite rumors that Westbrook could be traded before this year’s deadline, the Lakers ultimately decided to hold onto him for the remainder of the season. Through 60 games this season, the nine-time All-Star point guard is averaging 18.1 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the field — his lowest scoring totals since his second year in the league.

If Westbrook does get moved this offseason, he’ll land with his fifth new team in five years.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.