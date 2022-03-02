With the way his first season with the Lakers has gone so far, it should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles franchise is expected to move on from Russell Westbrook at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to reports from Bleacher Report on Wednesday, Westbrook and the Lakers have mutual interest in finding the point guard a new home this summer.

REPORT: Russell Westbrook and the Lakers have interest in finding a new home for the point guard this summer, via B/R. pic.twitter.com/njt7Ym6Qdk — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2022

Quite a few Lakers fans are pleased with this news.

“LETS GOOOO,” one wrote.

“Lol gotta make this happen… he’s really unplayable outside of his contract,” another said.

Others are wondering where that next landing spot will be — especially considering his massive contract. Westbrook is set to make more than $47 million this coming season.

“Cool but who has interest in taking that contract?” one fan asked.

“If he wants to, I think he would be an interesting fit in Dallas, Toronto, and New Orleans,” another wrote.

Easy solution. Trade him to the Rockets for John Wall, buy him out and sign with the Wizards. https://t.co/Uh4jE0nB5G — Anthony Duckett (@a_duckett) March 2, 2022

Despite rumors that Westbrook could be traded before this year’s deadline, the Lakers ultimately decided to hold onto him for the remainder of the season. Through 60 games this season, the nine-time All-Star point guard is averaging 18.1 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the field — his lowest scoring totals since his second year in the league.

If Westbrook does get moved this offseason, he’ll land with his fifth new team in five years.