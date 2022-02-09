The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Russell Westbrook On Injury Report: NBA World Reacts

Russell Westbrook reacts on the court.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after he was benched for the entire fourth quarter of the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bukcs on Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook has been listed on the Los Angeles injury report with “lower back tightness.”

Along with LeBron James (left knee), Westbrook is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Both players will go through pregame warmups to determine their final statuses for the game, per Lakers insider Mike Trudell.

This would be Westbrook’s first missed game of the 2021-22 season.

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching tomorrow afternoon, many fans are wondering if this questionable status could mean more than just a one-game absence for the struggling Lakers point guard.

“These injuries seem very oddly timed,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I smell a trade on the horizon haha,” another added.

“Hopefully means Westbrook is gone,” another said.

Head coach Frank Vogel has benched Westbrook at the end of each of the Lakers’ last two games. After last night’s 131-116 loss to the Bucks, Westbrook voiced his concerns with his limited action in the late stages of the game. With a clear disconnect between the nine-time All Star and Los Angeles organization, rumors of a possible blockbuster trade have been floating over the past few weeks.

Earlier today, reports from ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin indicated that the Lakers have a sense of “urgency” to get a trade deal done before tomorrow’s deadline — acknowledging that the team’s current roster construction isn’t getting the job done.

Is the Russell Westbrook experiment in LA coming to an end?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.