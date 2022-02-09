Less than 24 hours after he was benched for the entire fourth quarter of the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bukcs on Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook has been listed on the Los Angeles injury report with “lower back tightness.”

Along with LeBron James (left knee), Westbrook is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Both players will go through pregame warmups to determine their final statuses for the game, per Lakers insider Mike Trudell.

This would be Westbrook’s first missed game of the 2021-22 season.

Lakers injury report update: LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight. Both will go through on-court work before the game to determine if they’ll play at Portland. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 9, 2022

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching tomorrow afternoon, many fans are wondering if this questionable status could mean more than just a one-game absence for the struggling Lakers point guard.

“These injuries seem very oddly timed,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I smell a trade on the horizon haha,” another added.

“Hopefully means Westbrook is gone,” another said.

Russ possibly missing his first game night before the trade deadline…? 👀 https://t.co/mZOtFcfGBE pic.twitter.com/MkQns37h7T — RC Nazemi (@NazemiRC) February 9, 2022

Trainer: aye Russ, your lower back is tight:

Russ: naw I’m good

Bron, Vogel and AD: Naw your back is tight my dude https://t.co/XcbGkeIb8D — Stevie Janowski (@Wileout01) February 9, 2022

Head coach Frank Vogel has benched Westbrook at the end of each of the Lakers’ last two games. After last night’s 131-116 loss to the Bucks, Westbrook voiced his concerns with his limited action in the late stages of the game. With a clear disconnect between the nine-time All Star and Los Angeles organization, rumors of a possible blockbuster trade have been floating over the past few weeks.

Earlier today, reports from ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin indicated that the Lakers have a sense of “urgency” to get a trade deal done before tomorrow’s deadline — acknowledging that the team’s current roster construction isn’t getting the job done.

Is the Russell Westbrook experiment in LA coming to an end?