Russell Westbrook Reportedly Bought A New House

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are officially neighbors off the court.

According to Darren Rovell, Petra Ecclestone sold her home on in Brentwood to Westbrook for $37 million. The house is directly across the street from James.

She also got $14 million more for the house than what she originally bought it for.

Perhaps this could lead to some film study since the Lakers are off to a bad start this season. They've lost their first three games of the 2022-23 season, the latter of which came by just a basket.

Another factor for Westbrook buying this house is that he could see himself being in Los Angeles past this season. Yes, he's a free agent after this year, but the Lakers could decide to bring him back if he has a strong campaign.

The Lakers will try and get their first win of the season on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets.