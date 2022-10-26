Russell Westbrook Reportedly Bought A New House
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are officially neighbors off the court.
According to Darren Rovell, Petra Ecclestone sold her home on in Brentwood to Westbrook for $37 million. The house is directly across the street from James.
She also got $14 million more for the house than what she originally bought it for.
Perhaps this could lead to some film study since the Lakers are off to a bad start this season. They've lost their first three games of the 2022-23 season, the latter of which came by just a basket.
Another factor for Westbrook buying this house is that he could see himself being in Los Angeles past this season. Yes, he's a free agent after this year, but the Lakers could decide to bring him back if he has a strong campaign.
The Lakers will try and get their first win of the season on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets.