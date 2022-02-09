Russell Westbrook Sends Strong Message About Being In Lakers Lineup

Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook has finished each of the Lakers’ last two games on the bench. First, he was benched in overtime of a win over the New York Knicks earlier this week — then again for the entirety of the fourth quarter of last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook accepted head coach Frank Vogel’s decision when it resulted in a win. But after last night’s 131-116 loss, he voiced displeasure in his role on the roster.

The nine-time All Star believes he’s “earned” the right to finish games for the Lakers.

“I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmark to be honest,” Westbrook said after the game. “I put in a lot of work and I got a lot of respect in this game. I don’t have to hit a benchmark, or I shouldn’t have to. I earned the right to be in closing lineups… numbers would say [that], I don’t have to.”

Russell Westbrook to LeBron & AD: "I told them I wished I could help them. Unfortunately, I wasn’t in the game to be able to help them & that’s why I came here. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to do that for them but that’s not my call." pic.twitter.com/uC4aao2y9z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2022

Westbrook was brought onto the Lakers roster this year to serve as the third member of a “Big 3” featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With this lack of playing time, he feels his ability to help his teammates severely limited.

“I told them I wished I could help them,” Westbrook said of a moment where he appeared to console LeBron and AD in the fourth quarter. ”Unfortunately I wasn’t in the game to be able to help them and that’s why I came here to be able to help out. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to do that for them but that’s not my call. I can be there as a leader and as a voice of whatever it is that’s needed for the team. That’s what I’ll do until… my number, or whatever, is called during that time.”

The Lakers reportedly have a sense of “urgency” to make a trade before tomorrow’s deadline. Whether or not Russell Westbrook is included in these discussions remains to be seen.