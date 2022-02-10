The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Russell Westbrook Trade Speculation Growing Wednesday Night

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook dribbles the ball.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes the ball down court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

We’re less than 24 hours away from the NBA’s 2022 trade deadline. Is Russell Westbrook going to be moved?

It seems unlikely that the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to find a trade partner for Westbrook, unless they’re willing to take on John Wall from Houston, and potentially give up a draft pick in the process.

However, following Wednesday night’s Russell Westbrook injury news – he’s sitting out of a game for the first time this year – speculation is growing.

This is the first time that Westbrook is inactive this season. The fact that it’s coming less than 24 hours away from the trade deadline is interesting, to say the least.

NBA insider Marc Stein has floated the possibility of a Westbrook trade to Houston.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Lakers insider reported that the team was likely to wait until this summer to move Westbrook.

The Lakers have struggled to stay in playoff contention in the Western Conference this year, with Westbrook playing subpar basketball for much of the season.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.