We’re less than 24 hours away from the NBA’s 2022 trade deadline. Is Russell Westbrook going to be moved?

It seems unlikely that the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to find a trade partner for Westbrook, unless they’re willing to take on John Wall from Houston, and potentially give up a draft pick in the process.

However, following Wednesday night’s Russell Westbrook injury news – he’s sitting out of a game for the first time this year – speculation is growing.

LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out, per Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 10, 2022

This is the first time that Westbrook is inactive this season. The fact that it’s coming less than 24 hours away from the trade deadline is interesting, to say the least.

NBA insider Marc Stein has floated the possibility of a Westbrook trade to Houston.

Bringing back this Jan. 21 column to refresh memories on the Russell Westbrook-to-Houston trade concept: https://t.co/1OGsnIwZkk The Rockets want the Lakers' 2027 first-rounder. Russ would become a buyout candidate if such a trade ever went down. A DNP doesn't really factor in. https://t.co/ivBIJ9yvf0 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, a Lakers insider reported that the team was likely to wait until this summer to move Westbrook.

REPORT: All signs point to the Lakers waiting until this summer to move Russell Westbrook, since they'll have both their 2027 and 2029 1st-round picks to attach to a potential trade. (via @billoram) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 9, 2022

The Lakers have struggled to stay in playoff contention in the Western Conference this year, with Westbrook playing subpar basketball for much of the season.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.