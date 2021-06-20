Russell Wilson was one of several notable NFL quarterbacks whose name surfaced in trade rumors earlier this offseason. Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers, among others, all reportedly expressed frustration with their current situations and had interest in a trade.

While that remains to be true for Watson and Rodgers, it does not appear to be the case with Wilson.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Wilson has a two-word mindset with the Seahawks moving forward: “all in.”

Fowler shared what he’s hearing from the Seahawks during a weekend SportsCenter appearance, per Bleacher Report:

Wilson has been with the Seahawks for his entire career. While he’s experienced a good deal of success in Seattle, he’s been frustrated by some of the play-calling and offensive line protection.

That appears to be in the past now, though.

Wilson and the Seahawks will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Colts.