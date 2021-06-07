Look: Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message For Seahawks

Russell Wilson was among the multiple superstar quarterbacks to express frustration with their respective franchises this offseason, leading to some trade speculation.

However, unlike Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, Wilson appears to be ready to go with his team.

On Monday, Wilson made it clear that he is on his way to mandatory minicamp. The Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback had a simple three-word message for his team.

“About that time,” he wrote on Instagram.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared more details.

“After having the skill guys train with him in San Diego, Seattle’s leader will arrive with a lot of those same guys to work with their new OC. After a tumultuous offseason, it’s time to work,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is in town and ready to participate in OTAs. After having the skill guys train with him in San Diego, Seattle’s leader will arrive with a lot of those same guys to work with their new OC. After a tumultuous offseason, it’s time to work. pic.twitter.com/LrMEjIu76x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

Wilson has expressed frustration with Seattle’s play-calling and protection up front. However, the possibility of a trade appears to have been shut down.

The Seahawks are coming off a solid 2020 season, though it ended with an early playoff loss.

Wilson and Seattle will look to make a deeper postseason run in 2021. The Seahawks are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.