Russell Wilson Announces His Status For Thursday Night

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Denver Broncos fell to 2-2 on the season after a divisional loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Star quarterback Russell Wilson was reportedly "dinged up" in the loss, coming out of the game with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The injury may have come when Wilson tried to run for a first down and extended the ball while falling with an out-stretched arm.

Despite the injury scare, Wilson maintained that he'll be playing on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. During a meeting with reporters today, Wilson said he's “super confident” that he’ll be playing against the Colts.

He added that he believes he will be able to play “without limitations” from the injury to his throwing shoulder.

While the team lost, Wilson had his best game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

He completed 17-of-25 passed for for 237 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another touchdown on the ground.