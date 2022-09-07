Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle.

According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks.

The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed" that general manager John Schneider attended the pro days for Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and Josh Allen in 2018.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Ironically they’re better than you now," one fan wrote.

"Turns out they were right... Again," another said.

"Both surpassed Wilson rather quickly so maybe Schneider knows wtf he’s doin," another added.

After 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson is now the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Earlier this month, the nine-time Pro Bowler signed a massive, five-year contract extension worth $245 million.

During his final years in Seattle, Wilson also reportedly had issues with the Seahawks' lack of commitment to improved pass protection.

Wilson will face off against his former team with a season-opening matchup in Seattle on Sunday.