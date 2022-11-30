Russell Wilson, Broncos Removed From Primetime Game

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Before the 2022 season kicked off, every TV network wanted a piece of the Denver Broncos.

After the team traded for former star quarterback Russell Wilson, networks rushed to put the Broncos in primetime. However, Wilson and the Broncos offense are now one of the worst units in the NFL.

Denver is on pace for the lowest scoring season in more than two decades, averaging fewer than 15 points per game. As a result, networks no longer want the team in primetime.

That was evident on Tuesday night, when a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers was flexed into the 8:20 p.m. ET time slot on Sunday night.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos were scheduled to face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but that game will be moved to a few hours earlier.

That's how bad Wilson and the Broncos have been - the NFL took Patrick Mahomes off the Sunday night slot rather than showing the inept offense of Denver.

