Russell Wilson Has Brutally Honest Comment On NFC Championship

Russell Wilson during a game against the Oakland Raiders.SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are not playing for a spot in the Super Bowl tonight. The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers are.

This is not sitting well with the All-Pro quarterback.

Wilson and the Seahawks lost to the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round last weekend. Seattle fell to Green Bay, 28-23, at Lambeau Field.

It’s been a week, but the Seahawks’ star quarterback is still not over that loss.

“Not playing tomorrow makes me sick… wish I was playing tomorrow fighting for the Championship,” Wilson tweeted late on Saturday night.

Perhaps Wilson can lead Seattle back to the NFC Championship Game and into the Super Bowl next season. The Seahawks should be among the favorites in the conference once again.

Today, though, is about the 49ers and the Packers.

Green Bay and Seattle are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.


