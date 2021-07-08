Russell Wilson and Ciara celebrated their five-year anniversary in a pretty big way.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his superstar wife celebrated their anniversary with a special photograph.

Wilson, 32, and Ciara, 35, recreated an iconic photograph while on vacation in Europe. People.com had some details on the special photo:

One fun post on Ciara’s Twitter feed Monday shows the “1, 2 Step” singer, 35, and Wilson, 32, walking out of the same building Prince Charles and Princess Diana once did during a trip to the city back in 1985. Just like Charles and Diana, the pair is flanked in the back by two men who are exiting the building behind them.

Ciara shared the photograph with a special message.

“You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess,” she wrote on Twitter.

It’s been an interesting offseason for Wilson, who was rumored to be interested in a trade away from the Seahawks.

However, he’s made it clear he plans on sticking around in Seattle for the long-haul.

“I love playing here,” Wilson said. “I’ve had a great career here so far. I’ve always wanted to play here for my whole career, obviously. I think there were some unfortunate frustrations after the season. Obviously, you want to win it all and do it all, and do everything you can. I think everybody on our team does. We all want to win it.

“In terms of the trade talks, I think anytime you play professional sports, there’s always a possibility of something happening, right? I think that’s just the reality,” Wilson continued. “I think that there’s a lot of teams out there that people were saying that I was going to, or would go, that I requested a trade. I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here.

“The reality is I think calls were getting thrown around and this and that, and I mean that’s just a reality. But I think at the end of the day the real reality is I’m here and I’m here to win. I’m here to win it all.”