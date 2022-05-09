Russell Wilson, Ciara Have A New Puppy: Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2022 has been a year of new things for Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. He has a new team, a new home to go along with, and now has a new four-legged family member.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara posted a video of the two of them introducing the world to their new puppy. The two named their new dog "Bronco" after Russell's new team.

"Got a puppy!" Ciara said in the video. "Her name is 'Bronco.' Say 'Hi' Bronco! That's a cute girl."

Fans on Instagram universally adored the newest member of the Wilson family. Fans on Twitter were a little bit more mixed. Broncos fans loved it while Seahawks fans couldn't be bothered:

It's safe to say that Seattle Seahawks fans are still bitter over the falling out their team had with Russell Wilson. It may take years before they move on (assuming they ever do).

As for Broncos fans, they're thrilled that one of the best quarterbacks of the last decade is joining them in his prime. Many believe that he may be the final piece of a Super Bowl puzzle.

But the love of Russell Wilson can't be sustained by what he did with the Seahawks. Unless he gets them to the playoffs this year, the Broncos fans may lose patience with him very quickly.

Will Russell Wilson lead the Broncos to the playoffs in 2022?