Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.

Photos of the home can be found here.

Fans couldn't help but react to the news on social media. Most were shocked that the house only has four bedrooms, but has 12 bathrooms.

"The ratio of bedrooms to bathrooms is outrageous," one person said.

"How do you only fit 4 bedrooms into a $25M 20k square foot house? Is this a typo?" another fan said.

Clearly fans think the couple needs a few more bedrooms.

Perhaps they just don't want company to stay over.