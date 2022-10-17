Russell Wilson Has 1-Word Message Before Monday Night

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Through the first five games this season, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have been nothing like what was advertised. But Wilson is back in primetime tonight and hopes to get the team back on track.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight's game against the rival Los Angeles Chargers, Wilson had just one word for everyone. "Opportunity," he wrote, posting a photo of himself arriving at SoFi Stadium ahead of the game.

Wilson's message is going viral with 2,000 likes in less than half an hour and 200 retweets. Broncos fans are clearly excited though general NFL fans appear a bit more skeptical.

Some fans are even nervous that Wilson might have jinxed the Broncos to lose their most recent primetime game:

"Oh no. We’re about to be blown out on primetime," one fan lamented.

"Man Dressing Like This To Go 19/40 With 2 INTs," wrote another.

"opportunity to score 9 points with 2 picks," a third wrote.

To say that the Broncos offense has struggled would be putting it a little bit lightly. Wilson and the Broncos are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL right now, averaging a mere 15 points per game. The second-lowest scoring team, the Houston Texans, are averaging 17.2 points per game.

The Broncos might be 1-4 or even 0-5 this season were it not for their superb defense, which ranks third and has held four of their opponents to 17 points or less.

But perhaps tonight is the night that Wilson gets things back on track.