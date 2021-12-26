Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field.

“I like it,” Russ said with a smile.

Russell Wilson: “I like it.” Seahawks Snow Day. https://t.co/LNNJqfMfmd — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 26, 2021

Wilson will try to finish the season strong with just a few games to go in the season.

2021 marks the first year that the Seahawks will post a losing season since Russell Wilson took over. Albeit, some of Seattle’s woes could be attributed to Wilson’s finger injury that forced him to miss some time.

But all in all, it’s been a rough go of it in Seattle this season. The ‘Hawks run game has been mostly nonexistent, and even after returning Wilson had his share of struggles.

That begs the question for many, will next Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions be Russell Wilson’s last in a Seahawks uniform?

Rumblings of Wilson’s happiness filled the offseason. And he reportedly gave his agent a list of teams he’d like to play for if he were to leave the Emerald City.

It’s certainly something to monitor as the 2021 season wraps up.