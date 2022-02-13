Russell Wilson Has A Crazy Goal For Before He Retires

Russell Wilson has won just one Super Bowl. He plans to double, then triple, then quadruple that number by the end of his NFL career.

During an interview with Chris Russo on SiriusXM, Wilson revealed he wants to win three more Super Bowls before he hangs up his cleats for the final time.

“I want to win three more Super Bowls,” Wilson said as transcribed by SI.com. “That’s my focus, is to get back and win it again and for us to overcome all the obstacles. There’s nothing more fun than that.”

Here’s the issue: the Seahawks aren’t exactly equipped to go on three Super Bowl runs in the next few years.

However, Wilson appears committed to playing for the Seahawks in coming years.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson told Chris Russo on SiriusXM. “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

You can find Wilson’s full interview with Russo below.

Russell Wilson is one of the most loyal players in the NFL. He’s stuck it out in Seattle despite the lack of a championship roster surrounding him.

As long as Wilson stays in Seattle, the Seahawks will be a threat. The key for the organization this offseason is make several big splashes to revive the offense.