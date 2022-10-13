Russell Wilson Has Message For Everyone Amid Struggles

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's first season with the Denver Broncos isn't going according to anyone's plan right now. But Wilson has a message for his doubters as the team approaches their sixth game of the season.

Speaking to the media this week, Wilson said that he's always motivated to play hard, no matter what. He declared that he's "built for the good times and the tough times" and the team will come out ahead.

"For me, I’m always motivated,” Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk. ”And I’m always — to this point in my career, I haven’t necessarily had to be motivated, I’m always there. I think you always want to be great. You always want to be exceptional every time you step on the field. And understand that sometimes that doesn’t always happen. But at the same time, knowing that you’re working for that.

"And I think that, for me, I can handle it. I’m built for it. I’m built for the good times and the tough times and we’re going to come on the other end of it. Really, how you get out of it and as a team, how we keep building in what we’re doing and where we’re going is focus on today. Nothing else matters. Today has got to be the best day we’ve had so far. That would be no matter what our record is — if we were 5-0, which we could’ve had a chance to be that potentially. And the reality is, we are where we are right now and that’s on a Thursday/Wednesday. And we’ve got to make it special."

Things haven't been going great for Wilson and the Broncos this season though. He's 2-3 as a starter and is on pace for the lowest completion percentage of his career.

Were it not for their superb defense, the Broncos might be 1-4 or even 0-5 this season.

Something has to change quickly or Wilson and his new team will be on the outside looking in before mid-November.

Can Wilson turn the team around?