Russell Wilson Has Message For Former Seahawks Star Who Retired This Week

A Seattle Seahawks legend announced his retirement earlier this week.

K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract on Wednesday to officially retire as a member of the Seahawks. He played 10 seasons in Seattle before playing the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014 over the Broncos and also had five seasons of 100+ total tackles or more.

On Thursday night, his former teammate Russell Wilson congratulated him on one heck of a career.

"Congrats @KJ_WRIGHT34. Incredible Career. Amazing Teammate. Better Man. Best is Ahead!," Wilson tweeted.

Wright will retire with 992 total tackles (618 solo), 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, six interceptions, and 54 passes defended.

When Seattle needed a play on defense, he was usually the one to make it.

He'll undoubtedly be inducted into the Seahawks Ring Of Honor in the next few years.