Russell Wilson Has New Message For Fans After 2-4 Start

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Ever the optimist, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a new positive message for Denver fans after a third straight loss.

Taking to Twitter, Russ told Broncos Country: "Only way is to Keep Believing."

Many have found it hard to that's broken 20 points just once through six weeks of the season. Especially with the high expectations placed on the team's shoulders with Wilson's arrival.

Russ himself hasn't looked like the nine-time Pro Bowler the Broncos invested $245 million into last month. And head coach Nathaniel Hackett has done nothing thus far to make anyone believe that he's the man for the job.

If there's any silver lining to be found, the only place Denver can go is up as they sit at 2-4, behind all but one team in the division.

Wilson will try to keep the belief in a 4:05 PM game against the red hot Jets on Sunday.