Russell Wilson Has Reportedly Made Embarrassing Mistake

It seems safe to say that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled to adapt to his new team this year after spending the first 10 years of his career with the same team and the same head coach. But apparently, his unfamiliarity has led him to make an embarrassing mistake.

On Wednesday, Tyler Polumbus of 92.5 Altitude Sports in Denver revealed that Wilson has been reverting to calling the same audibles from his time with the Seattle Seahawks - using codewords that his Broncos teammates don't know. As a result, his teammates don't know which plays he's trying to call.

"Russ is losing his mind out there - he's using audibles from the Seahawks. The guys don't know the audibles. He's using codewords that the guys don't know," Polumbus said.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright confirmed the report later in the day. Needless to say, fans quickly began expressing serious concerns:

"That's scary af! Is it getting ugly, like tension, or just confusion cuz new peeps, new system type stuff. Got [me] worried now," one user replied.

"Then wtf was going on in the offseason?! There was so much good news coming out of camp and everyone’s excitement for this offense. How is it just in shambles all of a sudden to a point hes calling the wrong audibles?!" wrote another.

"So, why did the offense look just as poor the week he didn’t play? Was Rypien using play calling the players didn’t know? Also, how often are audibles used. I thought you all said the only positive play on offense last Sunday was the one audible he called," a third pointed out.

At 3-6, the Broncos' 2022 season is effectively over. What's worse is that the Russell Wilson trade will keep them from getting a quality player in the draft to improve their team next year.