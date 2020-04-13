Russell Wilson Has Heartbreaking Reaction To Tarvaris Jackson’s Death

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has reacted to the tragic death of his former backup quarterback, Tarvaris Jackson.

Jackson, who played in the NFL from 2006-15, died in a car accident in Alabama on Sunday night, according to multiple reports. He was 36 years old.

The former NFL QB was Wilson’s backup from 2013-15. He played in the fourth quarter of the blowout win over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson shared his reaction to the news on Twitter.

“TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man,” he wrote.

Jackson, an Alabama native, began his coaching career in 2018. He was a graduate assistant role at his alma mater, Alabama State. Jackson took the quarterbacks coach job at Tennessee State in 2019.

Our thoughts are with Jackson’s family and friends.

May he rest in peace.