Russell Wilson Listed As Game-Time Decision: Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Since his 2012 rookie season, Russell Wilson has missed a grand total of three games. But could he miss his fourth this Sunday in a crucial home game?

Wilson was limited in practice all week with a hamstring issue and was listed as "questionable" on Friday. He will reportedly be a game-time decision against the New York Jets this Sunday.

The Broncos are on a three-game losing streak with Wilson getting the hell beaten out of him virtually every week. That's one of many reasons that the team is the lowest scoring offense in the league by far.

Broncos fans are wondering if they might be better off against the Jets with backup Brett Rypien as their starter, while Jets fans are hopeful that Wilson doesn't play to increase their odds of winning:

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Wilson, the Denver Broncos are still narrow favorites at home against the Jets. Their elite defense might be the main reason that bettors aren't sweating this game.

The Broncos might be 1-5 or winless were it not for their elite defense which ranks fourth in points and third in yards allowed.

Unfortunately, despite holding five opponents to under 20 points, they've also been held under 20 points five times.

It's hard to know whether Wilson's poor play is the cause or a side effect of the team's offensive problems. But maybe this Jets game will be the panacea.