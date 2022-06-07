Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance.
The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
Telling reporters in a virtual interview:
I think the reality is that also Colin Kaepernick is a talented football player. I remember playing against him. The man could play some football.
It wasn't that long ago that the Seahawks had a reported interest in possibly bringing Kap in. And that's also something the nine-time Pro Bowler addressed in 2020:
I think ultimately he could be on our roster for sure. He could do a lot of great things. He’s a really talented player, for sure.
Colin Kaepernick hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2016.
But after a May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, it seems he's as close as ever to maybe getting another shot somewhere down the line.