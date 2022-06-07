Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance.

The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.

Telling reporters in a virtual interview:

I think the reality is that also Colin Kaepernick is a talented football player. I remember playing against him. The man could play some football.

It wasn't that long ago that the Seahawks had a reported interest in possibly bringing Kap in. And that's also something the nine-time Pro Bowler addressed in 2020:

I think ultimately he could be on our roster for sure. He could do a lot of great things. He’s a really talented player, for sure.

Colin Kaepernick hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2016.

But after a May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, it seems he's as close as ever to maybe getting another shot somewhere down the line.