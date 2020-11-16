Russell Wilson Made Tough NFL History On Sunday Night

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Russell Wilson was far-and-away the leader of this year’s MVP race. It looked like the only way the Seahawks quarterback could lose the trophy was if he completely collapsed the rest of the season.

Unfortunately for Seattle, that collapse has started to take shape over the past two weeks.

For the first time in his nine-year career with the Seahawks, Wilson committed more than three turnovers in two straight games.

For the first time in his career, Russell Wilson has had back-to-back games with 3+ turnovers. pic.twitter.com/EOPjI5tIQK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2020

Last week, in Seattle’s 34-44 loss to the Bills, Wilson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Despite the four turnovers, the star QB made up for some of his mistakes against Buffalo, throwing for 390 yards and two touchdowns.

There was nothing redeeming about Wilson’s performance on Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Rams. Wilson threw for zero touchdowns, two interceptions and lost yet another fumble. That marks a staggering seven turnovers over the last two games. If you go back to the Seahawks’ loss to the Cardinals, that’s 10 over the last four.

The QB’s 13 turnovers this season are the most through a 10 game stretch in his career.

Russell Wilson now has 3 turnovers in this game, 2nd straight game he's posted at least 3 turnovers and 3rd time in 4 games. His 13 turnovers this season are his most through the 1st 10 games of a season in his career. He had 11 each in his 2012 rookie season and in 2013. pic.twitter.com/6zRKXYagYE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 16, 2020

Wilson looked off all day. He just didn’t have the edge he usually does on those late game drives. On an important third-and-four attempt, Wilson failed to notice the play clock running out. Later in the drive, the dual-threat QB slid to the turf on a scramble instead of going out of bounds to stop the clock.

A lot of Wilson’s struggles can be attributed to the elite defense of Los Angeles. The pressure on the Seahawks quarterback was relentless all day as Aaron Donald and the Rams front-line sacked Wilson six times.

The Los Angeles secondary also did an incredible job of locking up Seattle’s patented deep-ball threat. The last time Wilson was held without a single touchdown pass was the last time these two teams met in December of 2019.

After winning their first five games of the season behind Wilson’s MVP-caliber start, the Seahawks have now dropped three of their last four games.

It’s clear the quarterback will have to return to his prior form soon if Seattle wants to remain a Super Bowl contender.