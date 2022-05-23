Russell Wilson Makes His Opinion On Facing Seahawks Very Clear

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It's going to be quite the scene when Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to play the Seahawks.

After all, that's the only team Wilson ever knew until March of this year when the Seahawks traded him to the Denver Broncos. He led Seattle to the Super Bowl twice while winning one against the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Fate would have it that the Broncos actually play the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 1 on Sept. 12. When Wilson was asked about that on Monday, he downplayed it even though everyone knows that it might be at least a little emotional for him.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting time,” Wilson said (skip to the 4:00 mark). "Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It’s a special place to play. I have a high regard for all those guys over there and what they do."

"I think for me, it’s non-emotional, though. You’ve got to be able to go into it with an understanding that it’s just ball. It’ll always be a special place in my heart forever. So for me, it’s about going up there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and try to go win.”

Wilson is set on trying to lead the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. That also happened to be the season when they won the Super Bowl over the Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff will be under the lights at 8:15 p.m. ET.