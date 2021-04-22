Russell Wilson Named His Pick For The NBA’s MVP

Kicking off the 2020 season as the NFL frontrunner, Russell Wilson is no stranger to an MVP conversation.

Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback weighed in on who he thinks deserves to win this year’s tightly-contested race in the NBA. While it may include some recency bias, Wilson’s vote is for the hottest player in the league right now: Steph Curry.

“Steph Curry the MVP. @StephenCurry30,” the seven-time Pro Bowler wrote on Twitter.

Steph Curry the MVP. @StephenCurry30 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 20, 2021

In the month of April, Curry has absolutely lit up the league with some historically great numbers. Over the past 10 games, the Golden State Warriors sniper is averaging 40.8 points per game on an astounding 49 percent from behind the arc. Through his past five contests, the all-time great shooter has notched four games with 10+ three pointers (46 total).

The two-time NBA MVP (once unanimous) is currently leading the league in scoring with 31.4 ppg.

While not considered an MVP option earlier this season, Curry’s stellar play of late has catapulted him dead into the conversation as we approach the end of the year — joining year-long frontrunner big men Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic at the top of the list. Damian Lillard, Wilson’s fellow Pacific Northwest star athlete, is also in the running as Curry’s main competition at the guard position.

While Curry’s individual play has been fantastic, his team isn’t doing quite as well. At 29-29, the Warriors currently sit at No. 9 in the Western Conference standings.

As a result, his recent performance may not be enough to claim his third trophy. That being said, Curry certainly agrees with Wilson’s vote.

“I mean — I gotta be, I gotta be,” he said on The Rex Chapman Show with Josh Hopkins. “I probably won’t get it, but whatever.

“I like to be dramatic sometimes, so I’m just setting the table [laughter].”

The Warriors currently trail the Washington Wizards 45-44 with four minutes to go until halftime. Curry has only notched four points on the game so far.