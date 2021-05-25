Russell Wilson Has A New Location In Mind For The A’s

The Oakland Athletics may big the next major sports franchise to change locations.

In response to continued hangups with a proposed water-front ballpark project in Oakland, the organization has launched efforts to find a new home city. According to reports from OregonLive, team owner John Fisher, president Dave Kaval, vice president Billy Beane, and executive Sandy Dean will travel to Las Vegas this week to consider new location possibilities.

The four-person team will reportedly travel to Portland next month as well.

Pacific Northwest superstar Russell Wilson was clearly pleased with the idea of the A’s coming to Portland. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Seahawks QB reacted to the news.

“Let’s Gooo!!! Portland + @MLB Oakland A’s = Winning Formula #PNW,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are investors and co-owners of the Portland Diamond Project, an investment team created in attempts to lure an MLB team into the city. PDP founder Craig Cheek and managing director Mike Barrett released a statement to OregonLive regarding the scheduled visit.

“PDP can confirm that we have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. PDP will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

Wilson is no stranger to advocating professional sports development in his area. The same year he and Ciara joined the PDP investment group back in 2019, the couple also purchased partial ownership of the Major League Soccer Seattle Sounders.

In addition to Las Vegas and Portland, San Jose, Montreal, Nashville and others also have been listed as potential locations for the A’s.