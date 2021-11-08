NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson appears to be back.

While the Seahawks quarterback didn’t come right out and say “I’m playing on Sunday,” that appears to be the clear message from his latest video on social media.

Wilson, who missed time with a finger injury, tweeted out a hype video with the caption: “It’s Time.”

In the video, Wilson included shots of Lambeau Field, where the Seahawks are scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon.

It appears that Wilson will be back in the lineup on Sunday.

“Russ is back,” NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted.

“He’s eligible to play Sunday. Looks like he’s thinking he will,” Seahawks insider Bob Condotta tweeted.

“Week 10 vs. the #Packers has been goal. Looks like Russell Wilson nails it,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the official update, too.

“Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the finger surgery Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson in October, officially cleared him today to play Sunday at Green Bay, per source. Wilson is back,” Schefter reports.

Green Bay is set to host Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Packers and the Seahawks is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.