There’s 1 Clear Favorite For The NFL’s MVP Award Right Now

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the 2020 season as the favorites to win the MVP award, but two weeks into the year, there’s a new favorite.

Enter: Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been the best player in football through two weeks according to the oddsmakers. Wilson is now the favorite to win the NFL’s 2020 MVP award, supplanting Mahomes and Jackson at the top of the odds.

ESPN.com had the official odds as of Week 3:

Wilson is off to an electric start, which has vaulted him to the top of the boards. After beginning the season at 10-1, Wilson is now the favorite at +320 to win MVP at William Hill sportsbooks. Mahomes is next at +450, followed by Jackson at +500.

Wilson has led the Seahawks to a 2-0 start with wins over the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. He’s thrown for 610 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception through two games. Wilson’s fifth in the NFL in yards, first in touchdowns and second in QBR.

The Seahawks have another big game on Sunday.

Seattle is set to host Dallas at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX. It’ll provide Wilson with another opportunity to make a statement in the MVP race.