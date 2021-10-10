Russell Wilson Has 1-Word Reaction To Today’s Craziness

Even Russell Wilson was shocked by the craziness in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals played one of the wildest games of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay finally emerged with a 25-22 win over Cincinnati, thanks to a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby. However, it was a pretty insane sequence of events leading up to that kick.

Crosby, one of the top kickers in the league, missed three field goals in a span of about 10 minutes. He had multiple chances to win the game with a field goal, but missed – until the game-winner toward the end of overtime.

He wasn’t the only kicker struggling, either. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson nearly made a game-winning kick, but it hit the top of the flag.

Never in my life have I seen a kick hit the orange flag pic.twitter.com/at1CSnkmkF — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) October 10, 2021

Has anyone seen that before?

Wilson, who’s currently rehabbing from his gruesome finger injury, had a one-word reaction to the craziness.

Wow. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 10, 2021

Yeah, that just about sums things up.

It’s been a truly wild day in the National Football League so far. Perhaps there’s something in the football waters, as college football was crazy on Saturday.