Russell Wilson 'Partners' With Coaching Staff: Fans React

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

After establishing himself as one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks, Russell Wilson reportedly wanted a seat at the table in Seattle. But he never got it.

Now in Denver, the nine-time Pro Bowler is in more of a management role. With an unnamed source telling longtime football writer Peter King, “Coach and Russell are not coach-player. They’re partners.”

And Wilson expanding upon that idea.

Saying, “It’s the ownership of the players owning our own offense. This has to be a player-ran kind of team. Coach Hackett gives us the keys to do that."

Fans reacted to Wilson's role on social media.

"He’s had say in all his offenses just not the way he thinks," a film analyst replied.

"But no, we decided to keep the oldest coach in the league," a Seahawks fan tweeted.

"Gonna be really fun to watch what happens in both Seattle and Denver. Starting with that MNF opener!" commented a Seattle journalist.

"I'm getting the feeling he maybe has bad ideas."

"Yeah this is gonna be a mess," another replied.

Looks like they're letting Russ cook in Denver.