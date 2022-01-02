Russell Wilson Posts Message Before Seahawks’ Final Home Game

This Sunday could very well be Russell Wilson’s last home game at Lumen Field. There’s a leaguewide feeling that Russell Wilson wants out of Seattle. Prior to kickoff, the Seahawks QB posted a video to his Twitter.

“Home,” Wilson captioned the tweet. Noting how grateful he is and has been, “Let’s do this!”

If this is indeed the end for the Russell Wilson/Pete Carroll era in Seattle, what an era it was. During their time together, the two have combined to make up one of the most successful head coach/QB duos in NFL history.

Up until this season, the Seahawks never had a losing season with Wilson behind center. And thanks in part to the 12th Man, Russ and Pete have won 61 home games (including the playoffs) since 2012. Just one behind the all-time great pairing of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Russell Wilson Next Team Odds: New Orleans Saints (+700) 👀 pic.twitter.com/4Wraz4xpZa — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 28, 2021

The seven-time Pro Bowler has meant so much to the Seahawks and the Seattle community at-large. But with increasing frustration, and a 70-year-old defensive coach in the era of putting points on the board. Now might be the time for Russ to make a change.

Last season, Wilson reportedly admitted that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Bears, Cowboys, Saints and Raiders.

Easily the most intriguing of those options would be teaming up with Sean Payton in New Orleans. With many envisioning what kind of weapon Russell Wilson could be in that offense. Combining the dart-like throwing ability of Drew Brees with the mobility of a Taysom Hill (minus the hits).