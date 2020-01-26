The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Russell Wilson’s Pro Bowl Decision Leading To Drew Brees Speculation

A closeup of New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees during a game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Speculation about Drew Brees’ future in the NFL is increasing at the Pro Bowl today. A surprising decision from Russell Wilson has some wondering about the Saints quarterback’s future.

Wilson is reportedly giving up his starting quarterback spot to Brees, who will now start under center for the NFC team.

Could this be Brees’ final Pro Bowl?

This is a classy move from Wilson, and perhaps it doesn’t mean anything for Brees’ future within the NFL. It’s possible Wilson could just be choosing to pay respect to Brees, who has his family with him in Orlando.

Or, maybe, Wilson has gotten the sense that Brees is going to retire, and he wants to let him start one more time.

Brees admitted at the Pro Bowl on Saturday that he’s considering two options for 2020: Playing in New Orleans or retiring.

“I’m really waiting until football is totally done,” Brees said via NOLA.com. “Obviously being here, I’m just very much focused on my family and this opportunity to be around the guys, playing the game.

“Then, I’ll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I’ll give it a month or so.”

So, stay tuned.

The Pro Bowl is set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.