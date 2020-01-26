Russell Wilson’s Pro Bowl Decision Leading To Drew Brees Speculation

Speculation about Drew Brees’ future in the NFL is increasing at the Pro Bowl today. A surprising decision from Russell Wilson has some wondering about the Saints quarterback’s future.

Wilson is reportedly giving up his starting quarterback spot to Brees, who will now start under center for the NFC team.

Could this be Brees’ final Pro Bowl?

Russell Wilson is giving his starting spot to Drew Brees in the Pro Bowl ✊ (via @NFLSTROUD) pic.twitter.com/TpCKbSFCFu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 26, 2020

This is a classy move from Wilson, and perhaps it doesn’t mean anything for Brees’ future within the NFL. It’s possible Wilson could just be choosing to pay respect to Brees, who has his family with him in Orlando.

Or, maybe, Wilson has gotten the sense that Brees is going to retire, and he wants to let him start one more time.

Brees admitted at the Pro Bowl on Saturday that he’s considering two options for 2020: Playing in New Orleans or retiring.

“I’m really waiting until football is totally done,” Brees said via NOLA.com. “Obviously being here, I’m just very much focused on my family and this opportunity to be around the guys, playing the game.

“Then, I’ll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I’ll give it a month or so.”

So, stay tuned.

The Pro Bowl is set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN.