Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Late Field Goal Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson always says the right things at the podium. But Wednesday's press conference might've provided a little window into his frustration with how Monday night's loss ended.

Per Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network:

"Russell Wilson was just asked if he agrees with Nathaniel Hackett now saying he should have gone for it on 4th-and-5. 'Listen...I think...uh...yeah.'"

Russ reportedly added that he supports both Hackett and kicker Brandon McManus. But its hard to imagine that the QB wasn't disappointed with how the Broncos late-game sequence unfolded.

Wilson and the Broncos burned 30 seconds off the clock just to call a timeout and bring out the field goal unit for a 64-yard field goal on a makeable fourth-down attempt.

Something that in hindsight Hackett said should "definitely" have been a situation that they went for it.