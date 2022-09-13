Russell Wilson Reacts To Controversial Field Goal Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

A lot has been made about the Denver Broncos' decision to kick a 64-yard field goal on Monday night.

The Broncos had a 4th and 5 situation from about the 45-yard line and instead of going for it, they trotted out kicker Brandon McManus to try and hit the game-winning kick with seconds left on the clock.

That came before the Broncos decided to trim 20-30 seconds off the clock without calling a timeout.

After McManus missed the kick, quarterback Russell Wilson discussed the decision to go for the field goal and defended head coach Nathanial Hackett.

"Well, we got the best field goal kicker in the game," Wilson said. "I believe in Coach Hackett and I believe in what we're doing. Anytime you can try and make a play on 4th and 5, that's great too, but I also don't think it was the wrong decision."

It wouldn't have had to come down to that decision if the Broncos didn't fumble inside the five-yard line twice. It was a one-possession game during both drives and they couldn't take care of the football.

We'll see if Hackett goes a different route when this situation inevitably comes up again.