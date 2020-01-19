Russell Wilson Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit before halftime to take a 21-17 lead into the locker room. QB Patrick Mahomes was the catalyst for that quick comeback, and his incredible rushing touchdown with only 11 seconds in the half was the biggest reason why.

Even Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson – who is watching the game from home this weekend – couldn’t stop his jaw from dropping at the play. He took to Twitter after the touchdown run to post a trio of astonished emojis.

“Mahomes = #Baller,” he wrote as the Chiefs and Titans went to the lockers.

Mahomes’ greatest strength is his arm, but he easily proved that he has the wheels to go toe-to-toe with almost any QB in the league.

Though Mahomes didn’t sling the ball at quite the same staggering pace that he did last year in his MVP season, he still improved in several categories and earned yet another Pro Bowl selection.

PATRICK ARE YOU KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/7eLNzj2R8Z — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 19, 2020

Mahomes is in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row, and is trying his hardest to end the 50-year Super Bowl drought that the Chiefs have suffered through.

If he and the Chiefs can hold on for another 30 minutes, that drought will end soon.