Russell Wilson Reacts To Teammates Backing Him On Social Media

The Denver Broncos weren't able to end their losing ways despite changing head coach and offensive playcallers this week. But one thing that seemed to change was the energy around quarterback Russell Wilson - and he was thankful for it.

Speaking to the media after the Broncos' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson was grateful to his teammates for backing him on social media last week. He said that he gives his all for the team and it means a lot to him.

"It meant the world to me," Wilson said. "It meant the world to me because I give my all every day. I don’t know anything less. So, I’m grateful for these guys because they’ve worked their butts off."

Amid a series of reports highlighting Wilson being detached from the team, several of his teammates such as Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hammler and Garett Bolles came out with social media posts defending him. Wilson's status in the Broncos locker room has been a point of contention for most of the season.

Russell Wilson responded to the support by going 26 of 38 for 222 yards and a touchdown along with 27 rushing yards. He got the team within striking distance of knocking off the mighty Chiefs for the first time in ages.

Things seem to be looking up for the Broncos as they head into what will likely be a challenging 2023 offseason.

Will Wilson appear renewed in 2023?