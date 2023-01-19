Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically.

On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head coach Sean Payton as badly as the team's top brass do. He said that he's heard that Wilson has called Payton personally to try and recruit him to come to Denver.

"They believe in Denver (that) Sean can fix it. Sean, I know, can fix it. And Russell Wilson has contacted Sean - legally, by the way - he wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing," Cowherd said.

Sean Payton is widely believed to be the Broncos' top candidate for the job. The biggest obstacle that the Broncos need to overcome is finding a way to pry Payton out of New Orleans given that the Saints want draft compensation to let him out of his contract.

It's been four years since the last time an NFL coach was traded. Back in 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave up a sixth-round to the Arizona Cardinals for Bruce Arians and a seventh-round pick.

But a good number of the coaching trades through the years have turned out to be wildly successful. If the Broncos can find a way to make that happen, they might be able to go from worst to first in a hurry.

Will Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Broncos?