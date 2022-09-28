Russell Wilson Responds To Eli Manning: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Retired NFL quarterback Eli Manning took a shot at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast earlier this week.

Manning joked that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman — the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week — Wilson's massive $250 million contract.

When asked about this jab during a press conference on Wednesday, Wilson retaliated with a shot of his own.

“You talking about Chad Powers? I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers," Wilson said, referencing the recent viral video of Manning at walk-on tryouts for Penn State.

It appears Wilson has no hard feelings toward Manning.

"It's part of the game. Those guys are having fun," he said. "I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli... I've always looked up to those guys. I'm not stressed about it."

Wilson and the Broncos are 2-1 to start the season after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Wilson has 743 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on the year.

Denver will look to continue its win streak with a division matchup against the las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.